Google Store will issue Stadia Controller and hardware refunds within 2 weeks

Following content purchases, the Google Store today alerted customers that Stadia hardware, including Controller and Editions bundles, refunds “will be issued within 2 weeks.”

This comes ahead of the January 18, 2023 shutdown of Stadia that was surprisingly announced in late September. In addition to content refunds, Google is issuing a “refund for Stadia hardware purchases made on Google Store.” This joins “games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro.”

This specifically includes the Stadia Controller ($69), Founders Edition ($129), Premiere Edition ($129 then $99.99 with further occasional discounts), and Play and Watch with Google TV packages. A refund for Google Store purchases of the Power Support Claw would have also been nice.

Google says the “refund will be issued within 2 weeks,” with those in the US and UK receiving an “Your Stadia refund from Google Store” this morning. Customers will “receive an email confirmation” once it has been issued.

The company raises a possible exception to Stadia Controller and hardware refunds with more details coming. It also links to its Stadia FAQ:

It’s possible that there may be a problem processing your refund due to the time that has passed since the order was placed. If this happens, you’ll receive an email with instructions with next steps.

Google previously said that it “anticipate[s] the majority of refunds will be processed by January 18, 2023.”

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: