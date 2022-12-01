You can now keep track of what accounts you use Google sign-in on with 1Password [Video]

Using your Google account or social accounts to sign in to other sites is a convenient option, but it can be easy to forget which accounts are using the option. In one of its latest updates, 1Password is now able to keep track of what accounts are using sign-in from Google and other social accounts.

1Password for browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox, can now save information on what single sign-on accounts you’ve been using on other accounts, including Google accounts. This is, of course, in addition to being able to track your traditional passwords.

Supported single sign-on accounts include:

Google

Facebook

Microsoft

Apple

Twitter

Okta

GitHub

The point here is to help you remember which account is being used where when you juggle several different options. It sounds especially helpful if you happen to use more than one Google account, as 1Password can keep track of one or multiple single sign-on accounts for a single service.

Using 1Password in the browser to sign to your favorite sites with Google, Apple, and other providers? 1Password will remember which account you used – even if you have multiple accounts with the same provider – and offer to sign you in with a click, no guesswork required.

For the time being, this only works in 1Password’s browser apps, but logins can be edited in 1Password 8 on Android and iOS.

