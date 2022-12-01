Deals: Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 hits $479 low, Skagen Gen 6 smartwatch $137, more

All of today’s best discounts are now live to herald in a new month, with Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 hitting the best price yet at $479. That’s alongside an all-time low on Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch for $137 and the Assistant-enabled Govee Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 hits $479 low

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $479. Typically fetching $729, this is only the second notable discount since launching back in May and arrives with $250 in savings attached. We first saw it land at $20 more than today’s sale, marking a new all-time low.

Fittingly for Acer’s latest Chromebook, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor that the Spin series is known for. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model.

All-time low drops Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch to $137

Amazon is now offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $137. While you’d more regularly pay $295, today’s offer is delivering the best discount ever at over $157 off. This is matching a brief mention we saw over the Thanksgiving Week festivities, and has now returned to deliver another chance to score the all-time low.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Skagen lineup provides improved battery life to complement its more responsive performance. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.28-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels fall to $150

Amazon is now discounting the new Govee Glide Hexa Pro Smart LED Light Panels for $150. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low that is well below previous markdowns at $100 off. We last saw it for $185, and this is now delivering a rare chance to save on the recent release.

Much like other Govee lights that we’ve reviewed in the past, these new Glide Hexa Pro panels sport modular form-factors for placing up on your wall in a number of ways. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: