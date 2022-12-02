Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $178 alongside HP’s Chromebook 11 x2 at $119 off

All of this weekend’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by one of the best prices yet on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $178. That’s joined by the HP Chromebook 11 x2 and its detachable keyboard at $480, not to mention all-time lows on Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 headphones and earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $178

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from $178 in all three styles. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $52 discount beats our previous mention by an extra $20, as well.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard at $480

Best Buy is now offering the HP Chromebook 11 x2 for $480. Normally fetching $599, this is the first discount in several months and landing at the second-best price of the year thanks to the $119 price cut.

HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 arrives with a unique detachable keyboard design that also packs a built-in trackpad and magnetically snaps to the device. Its 11-inch 2K touchscreen display is amplified by the bundled stylus, and around back there’s an adjustable kickstand for propping up the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 4 headphones and 3 earbuds hit new lows

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones starting at $275 in two styles. Typically fetching $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $75 off. This is $25 under our previous mention and delivering one of the first chances to save since being revealed earlier in the summer.

Refreshing the design of its flagship over-ear headphones from previous iterations, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: