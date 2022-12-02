Bandwidth: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming

With what has been a lackluster few weeks, things seem to be picking up speed in the cloud. This week, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming. On top of that, Boosteroid is the first platform to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to users.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming space. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others, and the dying days of Google Stadia.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and more comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Lego Star Wars has been a long-running favorite franchise for gamers of every caliber. Almost every game that turns brick becomes an instant classic for a multitude of players.

To make the title even more accessible, Xbox Cloud Gaming is bringing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to the front page of its catalog. The Skywalker Saga might be the most in-depth Lego Star Wars creation, as it gives you the chance to play as a huge number of characters as you make your way through the classic storyline of the original trilogy. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on December 6.

Another title well worth mentioning is High On Life — a creation brought to life by the creator of Rick and Morty. This odd and brilliant title is debuting on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Cloud on December 13. Fight your way through the story as you try to rescue your fellow humans that are being kidnapped and used by an alien gang for drugs. Also, your weapons are alien creatures that make conversation.

While those titles caught our eye this week, Xbox Game Pass has a fiery December coming up with these other popular titles:

Hello Neighbor 2 (December 6)

Chained Echoes (December 8)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (December 15)

Hot Wheels Unleashed —Game of the Year Edition (TBA)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on Boosteroid

Just days after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on Steam for PC, Boosteroid has already picked up the title and made it available for play on cloud. The sidequest-type game takes you through the life of Miles Morales — friend and apprentice to Peter Parker.

While this title isn’t quite as big as Marvel’s Spider-Man, it’s a huge get for Boosteroid. Available now, you can play the Miles Morales story on Boosteroid if you own it on Steam for PC.

GeForce Now adds Midnight Suns, more

If you want more Marvel in your life, GeForce Now is adding Midnight Suns to its catalog of available titles. Midnight Suns is a card-based tactical game with gorgeous and dramatic graphics and all the characters you’d want.

You can play as Scarlet Witch, Spiderman, Wolverine, and even Blade in this exciting addition. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available “coming soon” from GeForce Now.

On top of that, GeForce Now is adding six other titles this week:

The Knight Witch

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fort Triumph

Battlefield 2042

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Amazon Luna reveals December lineup

As part of the Prime Gaming Channel that’s free for Prime members, Amazon Luna is adding several new titles. Perhaps the more exciting one is Windjammers 2, a disk-throwing competition that pits you against opponents in a beautifully drawn environment.

In addition, Luna is adding these titles to the Prime Channel:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Dusk

Joggernauts

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf

These titles will release as the month goes on. It doesn’t look as though Amazon Luna has made any mention of games added to the other gaming channels. We may just have to wait and see what comes next.

Either way, Lego Star Wars coming to Xbox Game PAss is a huge deal. That, plus Miles Morales on Boosteroid, makes it a very good week for cloud gaming.

