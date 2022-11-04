Bandwidth: Xbox Cloud Gaming undergoes performance updates on ChromeOS

There’s no doubt cloud gaming is picking up even more speed as more companies develop ways to improve performance. This week, Xbox Cloud Gaming brought improvements to its PWAs on both ChromeOS and Linux devices.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others.

Xbox Cloud Gaming ‘performance improvements’ to ChromeOS

In a recent Reddit post, CohenJordan – a verified Xbox employee – unveiled that Xbox recently rolled out a series of cloud updates in order to improve performance on both ChromeOS and Linux devices. These fixes are set to improve in-browser play for users gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Users should see higher gameplay resolution as well as a “smoother streaming experience.”

It’s also noted that this comes as the final update for transitioning Xbox Cloud Gaming to a different streaming method, which should make the overall experience a little more enjoyable.

Of course, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still technically in beta and has its pitfalls, even on ChromeOS and Linux devices. That being said, it has one of the best catalogs of games in cloud gaming, hands down.

Xbox cloud chromeos

Amazon Luna unlocks two games

Last week, Amazon Luna unveiled the list of games coming to the service in November. With that, we saw two interesting games set to come to the Luna+ Channel.

The first game is Windjammer 2, which is a cartoon-style animated game that pits you against opponents in a disc-throwing tournament. The soundtrack hits hard and makes for a genuinely fun game.

The second game available to play now is The Smurfs – Missions Vileaf. Both that and Windjammers 2 are unlocked through the Luna+ Channel on Amazon Luna.

GeForce Now’s weekly lineup

This week, GeForce Now is bringing along 11 games to the long catalog of available titles. Here’s the list of new games:

  • Against the Storm
  • Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
  • Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
  • The Chant
  • The Entropy Centre
  • WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
  • Filament
  • STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
  • PAGUI
  • RISK: Global Domination
  • Total War: THREE KINGDOMS

