FIFA+ comes to Google TV and Android TV, expanding World Cup viewing options

Through an exclusive deal with VIDAA OS – a Hisense product – Google is able to bring FIFA+ to Google and Android TV devices, expanding the ways users can watch coverage of the World Cup and soccer, in general, going forward.

If you’ve paid attention to the spars happening on the pitch these past couple of weeks, you’ve likely noticed the persistent banner ads Hisense has paid for. After all, Hisense is a huge sponsor of the World Cup. As a subsidiary of Hisense, VIDAA holds access to “premium sports content,” which includes the official app of the World Cup – FIFA+.

What was originally only available through VIDAA, FIFA+ is one of the top spots to get live coverage and recordings of the games these next couple of weeks. Now, the FIFA+ app – alongside a sports portfolio – is now available to Google TV and Android TV users through a deal signed by both Google and Hisense.

Google has notably also sponsored the US coverage for the World Cup, advertising the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. With that, the company seems eager to bring more soccer-based content to Google TV and Android TV.

Our priority is to bring our users the content they love. Through this collaboration, we’re able to help World Cup fans around the world celebrate and tune in wherever they are through exclusive and engaging content across Android TV OS devices Jonathan Zepp – Media Partnerships at Google

So far, we’ve seen the FIFA+ app is already ready to install on just about every device that runs Google TV or Android TV. That list would include the NVIDIA SHIELD and Chromecast with Google TV.

Besides FIFA+, the options are slim pickings for users who want to tune into the World Cup. YouTube TV and Fox Sports hold the rights for airing the production in the US. Besides that, Peacock runs the Spanish airing.

The addition of FIFA+ is a welcome one, as it pads out those options a little bit. Going forward, FIFA+ should prove to showcase some rather entertaining content for Android TV and Google TV viewers.

