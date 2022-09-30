Google Account switcher on Android getting Material You tweaks

One of the most common UI components across first-party Google apps is the account switcher, and it’s picking up more Material You elements.

As spotted in Messages (if you have the Google Photos video integration enabled), tapping your profile avatar reveals that the sheet has more rounded corners. This visually looks more in line with Material You.

Meanwhile, the “Manage your Google Account” button is no longer housed in a pill-shaped container. YouTube Music recently made this switch, and the main YouTube app should also be following.

There are no other changes to the process of selecting other logged-in accounts or signing out, and app-specific options, like privacy, settings, and help/feedback, appear at the bottom.

Given the ubiquity and consistency of this account switcher, we expect all Google apps to get this Material You design over time.

Messages is the first app to get it, with Google telling us in June that the link-based sharing feature for video, and eventually pictures, is still rolling out. It was first announced in March and is now a long time coming.

