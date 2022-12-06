Google TV showcases Zooey Deschanel’s watchlist in latest ‘Watch with Me’ installment

Google TV is showing off the favorite films and TV shows of Zooey Deschanel this week with a homescreen widget.
The latest installment of “Watch with Me” from Google TV interviews Zooey Deschanel, known for projects including New Girl, 500 Days of Summer, and most recently the film Dreamin’ Wild. Prior to this, Google TV showcased picks from Leslie Odom Jr. from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Hamilton.
Deschanel’s watchlist is full of classics, and also includes many winter/Christmas-themed movies including Elf which she starred in. The full list includes:
- It’s a Wonderful Life – My favorite holiday movie
- Elf – Non-stop laughs
- The Wizard of Oz – First movie I ever loved
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – Ravenclaw for life
- The Shining – A visual masterpiece
- I Love Lucy – Set the tone for sitcoms
- The Golden Girls – As funny as ever
- Fleabag – Real sister dynamics
- This Is Spinal Tap – As funny as it gets
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – So fun to watch the drama
- The Office – Redefined the sitcom
- The Third Man – A gripping noir thriller
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg – Amazing score and story
- Being There – Peter Sellers is amazing
- Vertigo – A directorial masterclass
- The Apartment – So smartly written
- Muriel’s Wedding – A comedy with heart
- My Fair Lady – Audrey Hepburn. An icon.
- All the President´s Men – Edge-of-your-seat biopic
- The Sound of Music – Julie Andrews perfection
- Bringing Up Baby – Katharine Hepburn shines
- Before Sunrise – Romance at its best
- It Happened One Night – Can watch again and again
- Gigi – Unlike any other musical
- Seconds – A genre-defining thriller
- Meet Me In St Louis – The ideal holiday musical
- A Christmas Story – How can you not love it?
- Miracle On 34th Street – A heartwarming tale
- Boogie Nights – Complex character writing
- Klute – Nuanced tension & writing
- The Parallax View – Amazing visual tension
- North By Northwest – A spectacle on screen
- 2001 Space Odyssey – Phenomenal cinematography
- His Girl Friday – The best screwball comedy
- The Awful Truth – Still funny to this day
- The Wire – My kind of crime drama
You’ll see Google TV’s “Watch with Me” section with Zooey Deschanel’s picks rolling out starting today on Google TV devices, including Chromecast and TVs from TCL, and you can watch Google’s interview below and read more on The Keyword.
