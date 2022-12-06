Google TV showcases Zooey Deschanel’s watchlist in latest ‘Watch with Me’ installment

Google TV is showing off the favorite films and TV shows of Zooey Deschanel this week with a homescreen widget.

The latest installment of “Watch with Me” from Google TV interviews Zooey Deschanel, known for projects including New Girl, 500 Days of Summer, and most recently the film Dreamin’ Wild. Prior to this, Google TV showcased picks from Leslie Odom Jr. from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Hamilton.

Deschanel’s watchlist is full of classics, and also includes many winter/Christmas-themed movies including Elf which she starred in. The full list includes:

It’s a Wonderful Life – My favorite holiday movie

Elf – Non-stop laughs

The Wizard of Oz – First movie I ever loved

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – Ravenclaw for life

The Shining – A visual masterpiece

I Love Lucy – Set the tone for sitcoms

The Golden Girls – As funny as ever

Fleabag – Real sister dynamics

This Is Spinal Tap – As funny as it gets

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – So fun to watch the drama

The Office – Redefined the sitcom

The Third Man – A gripping noir thriller

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg – Amazing score and story

Being There – Peter Sellers is amazing

Vertigo – A directorial masterclass

The Apartment – So smartly written

Muriel’s Wedding – A comedy with heart

My Fair Lady – Audrey Hepburn. An icon.

All the President´s Men – Edge-of-your-seat biopic

The Sound of Music – Julie Andrews perfection

Bringing Up Baby – Katharine Hepburn shines

Before Sunrise – Romance at its best

It Happened One Night – Can watch again and again

Gigi – Unlike any other musical

Seconds – A genre-defining thriller

Meet Me In St Louis – The ideal holiday musical

A Christmas Story – How can you not love it?

Miracle On 34th Street – A heartwarming tale

Boogie Nights – Complex character writing

Klute – Nuanced tension & writing

The Parallax View – Amazing visual tension

North By Northwest – A spectacle on screen

2001 Space Odyssey – Phenomenal cinematography

His Girl Friday – The best screwball comedy

The Awful Truth – Still funny to this day

The Wire – My kind of crime drama

You’ll see Google TV’s “Watch with Me” section with Zooey Deschanel’s picks rolling out starting today on Google TV devices, including Chromecast and TVs from TCL, and you can watch Google’s interview below and read more on The Keyword.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: