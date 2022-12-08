Samsung hands out free storage upgrades & discounts for Galaxy S22, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4

As the holidays approach, Samsung is offering up some last-minute discounts and free storage upgrades if you’re looking to pick up a Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here’s the breakdown.

Across almost its entire flagship smartphone lineup, Samsung is currently handing out free storage upgrades to buyers. This boosts the usual 128GB storage on Galaxy S22 series devices up to 256GB at no added cost. Usually, that’d be an upgrade costing $100 or more, so it’s a nice perk. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sees the same offer, while Galaxy Z Fold 4 buyers get doubled storage from 256GB to 512GB.

Samsung has made this doubled storage offer before on its latest generation of foldables, but it’s pretty rare to see it on the Galaxy S22 series, and it’s an undoubtedly solid deal.

But on top of that, Samsung also has some discounts going on these devices for the last-minute holiday shoppers – perhaps a great option for those who are having trouble finding an iPhone 14.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off without a trade-in, and you can score up to $900 in boosted trade-in credits through Samsung’s website. Galaxy Z Flip 4 buyers can get up to $600 off with trade-ins, or $100 off without a trade-in (plus the storage upgrade for free). Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra are also eligible for boosted trade-in values, with up to $400 towards an S22 or S22+ and up to $600 towards an S22 Ultra.

9to5Toys has more on the best deals going around for last-minute holiday shopping, such as Pixel Buds A-Series down to $64 today.

