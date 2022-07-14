Google-Samsung ad spotlights Hum to Search and Galaxy Watch 4 Assistant [Update: More]

The Google-Samsung relationship has improved a great deal in recent years with the latter often appearing at the former’s keynotes, while there have been joint ad campaigns. The latest highlights a slew of Google services running on Samsung hardware.

Update 7/14: The Google and Samsung #MakeItEpic campaign continues with a new ad today that highlights the same things: Samsung phones, Hum to Search in the Google app, YouTube, Casting to a television, and Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4. They are clearly trying to capitalize on an element of nostalgia.

You know that one song from your childhood that you couldn’t remember for years, and suddenly it came to you? With Hum to Search on your #GalaxyS22, that’s a problem of the past. We want to hear the stories about your path to finding That One Song™ though. #MakeItEpic https://t.co/EzUsLOQMvE — Android (@Android) July 14, 2022

Update 7/7: Google posted the 30-second ad on Instagram (via Android’s account) today. The song being hummed and Casted is “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys.

Original 7/3: It starts with somebody at a dinner party using the Google app’s Hum to Search capability to find a song stuck in their head. Once identified by Google Search, it’s sent to a nearby Samsung television. After more examples and “Make it epic” tagline, the video ends by identifying the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 4 with Google Assistant.

Besides online, we’ve seen this Google-Samsung ad play in a theater before a movie. Many of the integrations are fairly obvious, but the promo for Hum to Search and the fairly new Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 does help raise awareness.

Meanwhile, there’s a website accompanying this campaign: samsung.withgoogle.com.

Focus and fun. Get it all done with Google. Share moments together, seamlessly connect your devices, and discover more of what you love with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Besides an S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting key billing. Three tentpoles are being highlighted:

Share entertaining moments together – YouTube preview in Google Messages and Duo live sharing

Immerse yourself in what matters most – Google Photos Portrait Blur

Amazing alone. Better together. – “Get a text on your phone. Respond on your Galaxy Watch4.” & “Seamlessly switch from phone to tablet.”

Google is also promoting Google Lens on the S22 Ultra and Work Profile with the Fold 3.

