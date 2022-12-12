Google Store drastically cuts trade-in value of Pixel phones to no more than $205

Following several promotions since the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series over the past two months, the Google Store has just drastically lowered the value of trading in your old phone, especially if it’s a Pixel device.

Since October’s launch of Pixel 7, Google has offered boosted trade-in values on its store for various devices. This has included high values for devices such as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, various Samsung devices, and also Google’s older Pixel phones. Most recently, the combination of a discount on the Pixel 7 and boosted value for the Pixel 6 led to an upgrade costing a mere $20.

But now, the Google Store has decimated trade-in values for most devices, especially older Pixel phones.

The easiest example to point towards is the Pixel 6 series – where the Pixel 6 was previously worth around $480 when trading in, it’s now worth just $150. The Pixel 6 Pro has also dropped to $190 from around $550. It’s a drastic drop, to say the least. Other older Pixel phones have also dropped by similar amounts. Below, you can see the current trade-in value versus what Google was offering back in October. Do keep in mind, though, that these values have changed a bit over the past two months, so the rates from October may not have been in place within the past few weeks.

Google Store trade-in values Value 12/12 Value 10/7 Pixel 6 Pro $190 $480 Pixel 6 $150 $440 Pixel 5 $105 $400 Pixel 5a $100 $350 Pixel 4 $74 $294 Pixel 4 XL $90 $305 Pixel 4a $71 $300 Pixel 4a 5G $63 $325 Pixel 3 $37 $247 Pixel 3 XL $49 $271 Pixel 3a $37 $150 Pixel 3a XL $37 $150 Pixel 2 $25.01 $100 Pixel 2 XL $25.01 $95 Pixel $25.01 $100 Pixel XL $25.01 $100

The absolute highest trade-in value you can currently get for a Pixel phone on the Google Store is a mere $205 for the 512GB Pixel 6 Pro. Yikes.

Beyond that, Google has also lowered the trade-in value of many other devices. We’ve tracked a few of the changes below based on values we’ve kept track of over the past few weeks.

Google Store trade-in values Value 12/12 Previous trade-in value Galaxy S22 Ultra $285 $775 Galaxy S21 $366 $489 iPhone 12 $266 $510 iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) $204 $460 iPhone 13 $550 $600 Galaxy S20 $122 $400 Galaxy S10 $85 $296

Google will surely boost trade-ins on its store occasionally as certain promotions come and go, but in the meantime, it’s certainly a shame to see these values so drastically lowered, especially as the holidays quickly approach. On the bright side, Google has brought back Pixel 7 discounts.

Notably, Google is still prominently advertising that you can get the Pixel 7 “free with qualifying trade-in.” That’s still true with some iPhone and Samsung Galaxy trade-ins, but it’s obviously much more difficult to hit the minimum $499 that gets users a free Pixel 7.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: