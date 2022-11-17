Google Store shuffles and boosts some trade-in values for Pixel 7 in time for Black Friday [U]

If you’ve been hoping to pick up a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Store has yet again boosted trade-in values for a limited time.

Update: Added trade-in values for mid-November as Black Friday deals go live.

Through November 28, the Google Store will pay out a bit more for select devices to help you in your purchase of a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Some devices are actually seeing trade-in values higher than during the pre-order period.

Looking first at Google’s own older Pixel phones, we can see a boost in value for devices including the Pixel 6, which is now seeing a credit of $490 for its base model in good condition versus the $440 Google offered earlier this month. Unfortunately, these are the only Pixel phones seeing their credits boosted, with older models seeing the same value as they did earlier this month.

You’ll see even more for devices from Samsung and Apple.

The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra will return $850 through a Google Store trade-in, an increase of almost $200 over the previous value. A 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max will come back for $905, too. Google did previously also boost trade-in values solely on iPhones, and it seems that many of those values are still in place.

Here’s how the values break down for a few devices that have been boosted.

Trade-in value 10/26 Trade-in value 10/7 Pixel 6 $490 $440 Pixel 6 Pro $500 $480 Galaxy S22 Ultra $850 $675 Galaxy S21 $450 $490 iPhone 12 $600 $525

Notably, though, this isn’t a boost across the board. Some devices have actually seen their trade-in values go down, such as the Galaxy S22, which now only gets $520 back, down from $570 earlier in the month.

Update 11/17: We’re still a ways into the current trade-in boost, but Google has shuffled around some values just in time for Black Friday.

Some of the newer values include boosting the Pixel 6 Pro to $550 since October while dropping the Pixel 6 down to $479 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra way down to $775. Google’s pattern for these trade-in values toward a Pixel 7 seems to be changing completely at random. A few values are listed below.

Trade-in value 11/17 Pixel 6 $479 Pixel 6 Pro $550 Galaxy S22 Ultra $775 Galaxy S21 $489 Galaxy S20 $400 Galaxy S10 $296 iPhone 12 $510 iPhone 13 $600

Of course, these changes come as Google has lowered the price of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for Black Friday. Those price cuts are mirrored at retailers such as Best Buy, but unless you plan on switching carriers, the Google Store seems to still have some of the best trade-in values, especially for older Pixel phones.

