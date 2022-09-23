Google Play adds ‘Other devices’ tab to browse Wear OS, TV, and car apps

To better highlight that the Play Store is increasingly home to more than just phone apps, Google is adding a prominent “Other devices” section for watch, televisions, and car apps.

Going to the Apps feed of the Google Play Store on Android reveals a new top tab underneath the search field, with “Other devices” joining: For you, Top charts, Kids, and Categories. In a related note, Google recently removed “Editors’ Choice” from the carousel.

Other devices contains three sub-tabs for Watch, TV, and Car. The Wear OS section was previously (and remains) accessible from Categories > Watch apps. The feed for Android and Google TV is home to nine carousels, including: Stay informed with the latest news, Free movies & TV, Stay mindful & fit, and Listening to music you love. This new top tab also appears in Games, but just for TV where you get an image carousel design.

Lastly, Car with “Stream your favorites” and “Stay informed” carousels looks to be for Android Automotive. All three appear even if you don’t have a compatible device/vehicle.

This is part of Google’s push to make the phone-based Play Store a better hub for the family of form factors. Recent examples include a device filter in search and an installer within app listings. Meanwhile, the recent web redesign of the Play Store also lets you prominently browse for other devices.

More recently, the September Google System Update said you’d be able to “Check the status of app installs happening on other devices you own” from a phone. That UI does not appear to be live yet.

