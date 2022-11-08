Google and Renault announce partnership to develop a ‘software-defined vehicle’

Google’s Android Automotive has been slowly picking up pace in recent years with more vehicle manufacturers opting for the in-car entertainment and control system. A new deeper partnership between Renault and Google aims to deliver a “software-defined vehicle,” or as they have more boldly claimed the “vehicle of tomorrow.”

No details have been shared on how Google and Renault plan to differentiate this project from the Android Automotive system found in cars from Volvo, Polestar, Honda, General Motors, and more. A press release does state that Google will become the “preferred” cloud supplier to Renault Group. This will help accelerate Renault’s “Move to Cloud” strategy and could see more in-depth utilization of AI capabilities for upcoming vehicles.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai claims that this partnership will “help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation” by providing in-depth knowledge and expertise in “cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly personalized experience that meets customers’ evolving expectations.”

Connection to Google Cloud services are said to provide OTA updates and “streamlined” access to car data. A tenet of this is being called the “Digital Twin” system. Essentially a digital copy of the vehicle, this will allow for advanced AI capabilities and continuous integration of new services. Renault claims that this will allow for “better performance” and “higher profitability.”

Google Cloud technology will allow for the SDV (software defined vehicle) to better predict maintenance requirements, offer adaptive driving support, and adaptive driving information like where the nearest EV charging station can be accessed.

As noted, it’s not clear how this truly differentiates what Renault and Google hope to achieve with a “software-defined vehicle” versus the already impressive Android Automotive system that many EVs and ICE cars can already access. Renault already offers its Mégane E-Tech with the system pre-loaded, and it’s unclear if older cars will be migrated to this new system or if only upcoming vehicles will benefit from this partnership moving forward.

More on Android Automotive:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: