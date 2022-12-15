Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock 2 lows from $20, Philips Hue Assistant gear starting at $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now live on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant from $20. That’s alongside Philips Hue bulbs on sale from $22 and a new all-time low on Govee’s Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows land on Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2

Best Buy is now offering a new all-time low on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock, which drops it down to far below the Black Friday pricing from last month. Currently sitting at $25, you’re looking at 72% in savings from the usual $90 going rate at $20 under our previous mention.

Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Philips Hue bulbs on sale from $22

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, delivering an extra 15% in savings across a wide range of gear for your smart home setup. Just clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings to lock-in the savings, of which shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings.

Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Plus, shop more from $22 right here.

Govee’s Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels appear as 3D cubes on your wall

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-pack of Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels for $120. Typically going for $250, this 52% discount, or solid $130 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $30.

This modular light system features panels designed to look like 3D cubes, allowing some eye-catching setups and unique office decorating. Once you connect this system to your home Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to integrate it with Alexa and Assistant with full control given by the Govee Home app. You can even have the lights dance and react to music with its integrated microphone. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: