Nothing Phone (1) set to come to US in ‘testing program’

After skipping North America for its intial launch, the Nothing Phone (1) could soon be set for a US launch with a limited “testing program” providing access to the mid-ranger.

With the Nothing OS 1.5 Open Beta beginning in earnest today, company CEO Carl Pei took to Twitter to confirm that this will also extend to the US with a testing program for the Nothing Phone (1) starting in the region. This comes just days after the founder confirmed that plans are already in motion to bring the device to more regions including the United States.

However, on that occasion, he stated that his company was in talks to bring a “new smartphone” to the US. This heavily implied that it would be the successor to the Nothing Phone (1) rather than the device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. A strategic partnership with Qualcomm and with Google Ventures backing, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock that the London-based firm would eventually offer products in the US.

Preparing for a US launch 🇺🇸 While Android 13 Open Beta is gradually being rolled out in our existing markets, we will be extending it to the US market via a testing program with access to Phone (1). Would love to get feedback from our community there. Stay tuned. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 15, 2022

No further details were shared, but this could be a way for selected early backers or fans to get to grips with the fairly impressive sub-$500 smartphone in North America. The Nothing’s first Android smartphone has supposedly sold around 500,000 shipments to date, and this expansion could help the fledgling firm gain an even greater foothold in what is a very competitive market.

As for Android 13, it is expected to launch for the Phone (1) at some point in early 2023.

