These are the best last-minute gifts for Android users

The month of December has gone by super quickly, and as the holidays approach, you might be running out of time to get gifts. If you still need a gift for someone in your life with an Android phone or who might be an Android enthusiast, here are our top picks that you can either buy locally, or get shipped quickly.

Update 12/23: If you’re looking for options at the absolute last minute, here are a few safe bets you can buy from a local Walmart, Target, or Best Buy.

You can see the rest of our recommendations below, many of which are still available for local purchase.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD or 4K)

Perhaps the easiest gift you can give to just about anyone this holiday season is the Chromecast with Google TV. Both the HD and 4K models are excellent choices with wide app support for all of the biggest streaming services – Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV+, and more – all for a super affordable price point.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) costs just $20 right now from most retailers. You can pick it up online from the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon, and others, or you can go pick it up in person from stores such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and basically any other local store that sells electronics if you’re in a rush. The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) supports the same apps and services, but with better support for high-resolution TVs, and currently costs $40-50 depending on where you buy.

Give the gift of Android Auto

Another great gift for the holidays would be the gift of safer driving. Android Auto lets you put your phone’s media and maps up on a bigger screen in your car and can lessen how much you’ll need to pull out the device to adjust songs or get directions.

If you know someone who has a car with Android Auto already, a wireless Android Auto adapter is a killer gift. These handy little devices allow you to convert a wired Android Auto connection into a wireless one, which is super convenient for commutes. AAWireless is our top pick, with 2-day shipping available on Amazon, but you can also pick up the Motorola MA1 or Carsifi from Amazon in time for the holidays. Prices range from $89 to $99.

Alternatively, if their car doesn’t already have Android Auto, you can pick up a device that adds Android Auto to a car without any complicated installs. These devices look like an old GPS unit, install in seconds, and can even work wirelessly. Prices vary dramatically, but we’ve had success with multiple units this year including this one from Awesafe.

Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

A smartwatch is one of the best gifts out there, and there are two solid options for any Android user.

Google’s Pixel Watch is a compact, stylish smartwatch with clean software and Fitbit integration for awesome health tracking. It’s down to $299 and can be purchased in local stores from Best Buy (buy online for in-store pickup before stock runs low), or you can buy online from Amazon to get it in time. The Pixel Watch is a great companion for virtually any Android phone thanks to how its software is designed.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a perfect companion for those with a Samsung phone, though it will work with most Android devices. It has solid health tracking through Samsung Health, is built with a durable sapphire display, and comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. It’s a great option that’s also more affordable than the Pixel Watch, dropping down as low as $239 depending on where you buy. Best Buy is your best bet for getting it in time for the 25th, as Amazon is delayed on most models.

Google Pixel 7

Know someone who needs an upgrade? The Google Pixel 7 is a pretty safe bet in this regard, and one that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

The Pixel 7 costs $499 right now from Best Buy, Amazon, and most carriers, and has one of the best cameras in an Android phone, a comfortable size, great battery life, and just overall one of the best values in a flagship Android phone today.

Alternatively, the Pixel 6a is a great choice too, and currently down to $299.

Galaxy Buds 2 or Pixel Buds A-Series

Earbuds are always a solid choice, too, with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 and Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series working great with the vast majority of Android phones and easily available from local retailers and through Amazon for fast shipping.

Pixel Buds A-Series cost $99 – currently down to $69 – while Galaxy Buds 2 run around $100-150, but can be had for $80 “renewed” through Amazon with speedy shipping.

A spare charger is always nice!

You can almost never go wrong giving someone a spare charger. This used to be a bit of a headache on Android back when everyone was using different charging standards, but nowadays it’s fairly easy.

Any USB-C charger that’s PD compliant will likely provide a solid fast charging experience for most modern Android phones. We’d recommend options from Anker, Nomad, UGREEN, and others for solid quality and quick shipping. 30W chargers are a good happy medium too, with support for even the fastest-charging Android phones, as well as enough wattage for Chromebooks, tablets, and more.

