Telegram introduces hidden media, makes storage management even easier

Telegram is coming up on its very last update before 2023 rolls around. With it comes new changes to how media can be displayed – or hidden – along with tools to decrease the app’s storage footprint on your phone.

One of the better features that Telegram has to offer is the tool that allows users to hide messages. If the recipient taps the messages, they will appear clearly and in full view. That option was labeled the “spoiler” effect. Now, that same tool is expanding to include sent media as well.

When sending a photo to a group, in a 1-on-1 conversation, or even in a channel, you can choose the “Hide with Spoiler” option under the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the media selection screen. Users will see a glittering effect covering the newly sent image when sent. Once they tap on it, it’ll be uncovered for them to see.

With that hidden media feature expansion, Telegram is also bringing along a new storage management page. The new page consists of a pie chart that houses all of the items in your local Telegram app that contribute to the large size. From there, users can visualize and target photos, videos, and more to delete from their devices. Once they’re deleted, you can come back and retrieve them from Telegram’s cloud.

The new media management center comes with tools to help you set up auto-delete rule sets for new and existing chats. With that, you can set Telegram up to only take up so much space, no matter how many chats you join.

While those are the most prominent features of Telegram’s latest update, there are a couple more worth mentioning. New progress animations are making their way along, to give the app a snappier feel. On top of that, users can now set custom profile photos for others in their contacts. Of course, only you will see that photo selection, though it’s a nice touch.

Telegram’s hidden media feature will come in handy more often than not, and the new storage management page will likely prove to be a huge help for those who need to shave off a couple of GBs on their devices.

