Google Pixel Tablet and speaker dock prototypes leak on Facebook Marketplace [Gallery]

In what’s no longer a surprising occurrence for unreleased Google hardware, a leak of the Pixel Tablet and its Charging Speaker Dock has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace.

With the screen on (via ShrimpApplePro on Twitter), we see the tablet-optimized Pixel Launcher homescreen that Google has previously shared and a wallpaper that’s inline with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s “Feathers” collection.

Given that device was just set-up, per At a Glance, we could be seeing the default app arrangement. Next to the search bar is Gmail, Chrome, YouTube and Photos, while the last two slots are suggestions. The next row up is Camera, Maps, and Play Store at the right.

On the software front, there’s a look at the dual-pane Settings app for large screens. This is a 256GB variant of the Pixel Tablet, while there’s an estimated battery life of just under 16 hours at 70%.

Meanwhile, we get a better look at the Pixel Tablet’s Charging Speaker Dock with this leak and it’s exactly like the base of the Nest Hub Max with a rectangular power adapter. It could be the exact same 30W unit that comes with Google’s larger Smart Display, while a barrel connector is also used.

There’s a rear shot of the Pixel Tablet attached to the dock where you can somewhat see the USB-C port on the left edge flanked by speaker grills. The screen’s bezels are black and the body is a similarly dark color, though the photos are too blurry to make out.

Back in October, Google said the nano-ceramic coating, which tries to mimic porcelain’s texture, would be available in a range of colors.

