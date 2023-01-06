Google Account switcher getting more Material You and Dynamic Color tweaks

Back in September, Google started updating the account switcher found in the top-right corner of all its Android apps, and it’s now getting more Material You and Dynamic Color.

This updated Google Account switcher first went live in Messages with rounded corners, and the button for “Manage your Google Account” is switching to a rounded rectangle from a pill. It has not yet widely rolled out to other apps, but it is live in Google TV today, which just got its Dynamic Color redesign.

Messages — latest beta version: messages.android_20221208_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic — is now the first to get a Google Account switcher with Dynamic Color theming applied in two parts. The active account is now housed in its own Material You container instead of using a line separator. Its background is darker than the rest of the account switcher to visually draw your eye to it.

Given the (mostly) uniform nature of the Google Account switcher, this new Material You design with Dynamic Color should roll out to all first-party apps. Google is likely waiting to finalize the design before doing so. This redesign is a step in that direction.

