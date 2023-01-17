LineageOS 20 adds support for Poco X3, plus more Xiaomi devices

After the launch announcement earlier in the month, the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 is already adding extra support for a small pool of devices including the Poco X3 plus more Xiaomi handsets.

Arguably the biggest and most well-known third-party ROM, LineageOS 20 offers a different take on Android 13 for devices that might not ordinarily be able to run Google’s latest mobile operating system. One of the biggest changes is the addition of an overhauled default camera app called “Aperture.”

The full changelog includes the December 2022 security patch, which is just the tip of the iceberg. Given the similarities between Android 12 and Android 13, this isn’t a huge departure. That is part of the reason why LineageOS 20 was able to be released so quickly after the AOSP build of Android 13 was made available to developers.

Owners of the excellent Poco X3 alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, and SHIFT SHIFT6mq can now flash LineageOS 20 and get a full taste of Android 13 right now (via XDA). As with any third-party ROM, this is not something we would suggest just anyone sideload. However, this could give your aging device a new lease on life without any added cost.

When flashing LineageOS 20 on your Poco X3 or other Xiaomi devices, it’s important to note that you will need to manually flash the Google apps (or GApps) package to get access to the Play Store and other Google services — as these files do not come with the ROM. If you’d like to get started, you can find direct links and downloadable files for each of the newly added devices below:

Poco X3 (surya)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (chiron)

SHIFT SHIFT6mq (axolotl)

