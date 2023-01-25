A Coca-Cola smartphone could soon be a reality as renders leak

It looks like we could soon have a Coca-Cola smartphone to add to the growing number of Android crossovers we didn’t know we needed.

A number of Twitter accounts have been sharing an apparent press render of a Coca-Cola smartphone, but the earliest appears to be from prolific leaker @UniverseIce. While looking very much like a vinyl skin applied to an existing device, it appears that Coca-Cola is partnering for the first time on a smartphone project.

Over the years we’ve seen some truly high-profile partnerships between brands including the likes of the impressive Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T, a Dragon Ball Z Realme GT NEO 3, Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flips, plus tons more that offer something truly unique. Coca-Cola is an institution, so to see the branding on a smartphone would be similarly interesting.

Here comes your very first look at the totally new #ColaPhone! Maybe Coca-Cola will cooperate with a top smartphone brand. Can you guess which brand it will be? pic.twitter.com/6ieXvVTTH0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2023

It’s unclear just which Android smartphone maker is responsible for this Coca-Cola collaboration. However, eagled-eyed replies to the original hint that this could be a rebranded Realme 10 Pro, which is a decidedly mid-range phone. This includes a 6.7-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 695 processor, 6/8/12GB RAM, 108MP main camera, plus a 5,000mAh battery.

We know that the Realme 10 series launched with Android 13 pre-installed, and if they are behind the Coca-Cola smartphone, then we would hope it will come with system tweaks to solidify this brand partnership. That said, if it is the Realme 10 Pro, then this is a budget phone in almost every regard. Just how much it’ll cost is unknown, but it might quench the thirst of potential buyers looking for a cheap Android smartphone — hopefully very soon.

