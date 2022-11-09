Realme 10 launches w/ 90Hz AMOLED, Helio G99 chip, $230 price

The budget-oriented Realme 10 has now officially launched with modest and interesting specifications for a low-priced Android phone.

A 6.4-inch flat AMOLED at the front of the Realme 10 reminds us of the Nothing Phone (1), but this display is capped at FHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness level is set at 1,000 nits while Gorilla Glass 5 offers solid protection.

Under the hood, Realme has ditched the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor line for the Realme 10 with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor preferred. This is paired with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB of onboard storage. Sadly, storage is the slower UFS 2.2 variant, but micro SD card expansion is available. RAM is boosted with 8GB of virtual RAM too, which should aid performance levels.

The Realme 10 packs a sizable 5,000mAh internal cell that should last all day. A 33W power brick is included and offers 0-100% charging in 75 minutes. Alongside the USB-C charge port, you’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connections.

At the rear, the dual camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 main sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is rated at 16 megapixels. Camera features include Night Mode, Portrait mode, plus an improved image processing courtesy of Realme’s Color AI algorithm.

Another notable here is that the Realme 10 ships with Realme UI 3.0 atop Android 12 pre-installed, but no information was shared on the update schedule for this affordable Android phone.

The realme 10 is set to be offered in five storage variants – 4+64GB, 4+128GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB, priced at $229, $249, $269, $279, and $299. You’ll be able to pick this device up in Clash White and Rush Black colorways. However, despite the US-pricing model, the Realme 10 is only available in selected global markets.

