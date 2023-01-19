SoundCloud for Android now supports direct messages

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 19th 2023 10:04 am PT

Rolling out now, the SoundCloud app for Android is adding support for direct messages, ahead of iOS even offering the feature.

Direct messages on SoundCloud have been available for some time, but only on the platform’s web client. As Google itself highlighted on Twitter, though, it’s now rolling out to the Android app.

The latest version of SoundCloud for Android adds support for direct messages to both friends and artists on the platform. While this isn’t a feature all users might jump on, it’s notable that this is arriving on Android before iOS.

SoundCloud explains the feature on a support page, saying:

Click on the envelope icon on the top right of your Home screen to get to your messages. Clicking one of these messages will expand the message to show the full conversation and any shared tracks.

To reply to a message, simply write in the text box below the conversation. Here, you can send direct text messages, or add a track or playlist that you think the recipient would enjoy listening to.

Along with standard messages, SoundCloud also allows users to share tracks and playlists through direct messages.

