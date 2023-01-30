Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Hisense mini-LED Google TV $502 off, Galaxy Watch 5, more

All of today’s best discounts are going live to start off the work week, with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leading the way at $190. Speaking of Samsung’s latest, its new Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models now start at $230 to pair with this even more enticing price cut on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV that arrives just in time for Super Bowl Sunday at $502 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC fall to $190

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the recent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro since back over the holidays. Dropping to $190 in all three styles, today’s offer is down from its usual $230 going rate in order to deliver $40 in savings. It’s matching our previous mention from back before Christmas, and the third-best we’ve seen so far to date.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV lands at $502 off

Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $898. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is delivering only the second notable chance to save at $502 off while matching the all-time low. It was last on sale over the holiday shopping season, with today’s discount delivering the first markdown in over a month.

As one of last year’s Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 65 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over in our coverage.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro now start from $230

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the new 45mm smartwatch down to $399, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the fourth time and delivering the second-best discount to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

If the more rugged build isn’t a must, Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale right now. Also hitting the second-best prices to date at Amazon, pricing starts at $230 for the 40mm style while stepping up to $270 for its larger 44mm counterpart. Both of these sport much of the same features as the lead deal, just with designs that aren’t quite as suited towards more rugged endeavors. These are below holiday pricing from last month and delivering some of the steepest markdowns yet.

