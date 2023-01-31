Acer’s newest Chromebooks are built to be classroom-ready

New year, new Chromebooks. Today, Acer is showing off four ChromeOS devices — including the Chromebook Vero 712 — all of which are built to endure the strain of being used daily in a classroom.

Chromebooks have carved out a niche in schools, offering a balance of simplicity, ease of replacement, and affordability. For its latest models, Acer has put special attention into the unique need for durability when it comes to school-owned equipment. For example, all four Chromebooks have reinforced hinges and corners, metal-plated ports, and spill-resistant keyboards.

As a leading provider of Chromebooks for the K12 education market, Acer knows what students and teachers need to keep the focus on learning – and these new Acer Chromebooks deliver what’s needed and more. Our new Chromebooks provide advances in all the areas that have helped establish them as an essential tool for learning: student-focused durability features, reliable performance and advanced connectivity options to support school technology initiatives. — James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

At the top of the line, the Acer Chromebook Vero 712 strikes a balance between sustainability and performance. This particular Chromebook has components made from recycled plastic, including 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keycaps and packaging made from 100% recycled paper pulp. Meanwhile, for performance and productivity, you’ll find up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, paired with a 3:2 aspect ratio display (with or without touch).

A baseline, Celeron-powered model of the Acer Chromebook Vero 712 will retail for $429 and launch in April, while a model with the Intel Core i3 will cost $529.

Acer Chromebook Vero 712 specs

Processor options: Intel Core i3-1215U Intel Pentium Gold 8505 Intel Celeron 7305

Display: 12-inch, 1366×912, LED-backlit TFT with IPS (touch optional)

12-inch, 1366×912, LED-backlit TFT with IPS (touch optional) Memory options: 4GB LPDDR4X SDRAM 8GB LPDDR4X SDRAM

Storage options: 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC

Audio/video: Stereo speakers Dual microphones 720p webcam

Battery: 50Wh 3-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours

50Wh 3-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Type-A 3.5mm headphone/speaker audio



Moving down the lineup, Acer is launching a trio of lower-end devices that are among the first Chromebooks to be powered by the latest Intel Processor N100 and N200 chips. In terms of raw specs, the biggest differences between these devices — besides the price points — are actually focused on the display.

The Acer Chromebook 511 is a traditional clamshell laptop with only optional touch support, while the Chromebook Spin 511 and Spin 512 both have 360º hinges and full touchscreens. Better yet, both Acer Spin models are even available with options for a dockable USI stylus and a higher-quality, world-facing camera. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 sets itself apart from the other two by featuring a 12-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display.

All of Acer’s new classroom-ready Chromebooks are set to launch by the end of April.

Acer Chromebook 511 (C736)

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R756T)

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R856T)

Acer Chromebook 511 / Spin 511 / Spin 512 specs

Processor options: Intel Processor N200 Intel Processor N100

Display: 511: 11.6-inch, 1366×768, optional touchscreen Spin 511: 11.6-inch, 1366×768, touchscreen, optional USI Spin 512: 12-inch, 1366×912, touchscreen, optional USI

Memory options: 4GB LPDDR5 SDRAM 8GB LPDDR5 SDRAM

Storage options: 32GB eMMC 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC (Not on Chromebook 511)

Audio/video: Stereo speakers Dual microphones 720p webcam Spin 511: Optional 5MP webcam Spin 512: Optional 8MP webcam

Battery: 50Wh 3-cell Li-ion, up to 12 hours

50Wh 3-cell Li-ion, up to 12 hours Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Type-A 3.5mm headphone/speaker audio MicroSD card slot



