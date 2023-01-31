Google hosting in-person Cloud Next ’23 this August

After a three-year absence, Google Cloud will host an in-person event for its annual developer and partner conference. Google Cloud Next ’23 will take place in San Francisco at the end of August.

The normal 2020 event was canceled due to Covid-19, and 2021 was a virtual conference. There was a physical component last year, but it was not widely open.

Things are going back to normal for 2023, with Cloud Next ’23 taking place at the Moscone Center:

Learn about the latest Google advancements in AI, data, security, productivity, and more.

Explore keynotes, breakout sessions, and demos.

Take part in hands-on labs, training, and certification opportunities on site.

Hear updates on product roadmaps.

Connect with Google thought leaders in the executive meeting center.

For those who can’t attend live from Tuesday, August 29, to Thursday, August 31, Google says “select Next ’23 experiences will be made available digitally and on demand.” Session lists and other schedules have yet to be shared.

You can sign-up to get updates on when registration opens, with Google noting that “space is limited.”

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Google I/O 2023 will take place during its usual month of May.

