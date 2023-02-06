Pixel Watch February 2023 update rolling out now

With the past two Pixel Watch releases focused on bug fixes, the February 2023 update today continues on an incremental path.

The Pixel Watch is now on the February 5, 2023 security patch level. RWD9.220429.075 is the new build number with a RWD9.220429.075.J1 variant for Japan and Taiwan. Google’s changelog only makes note of the security update:

The February 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.

There are no obvious user-facing changes after updating and we’re still waiting for Fall Detection.

With three monthly updates in a row, it’s very likely that Google is updating the wearable like Pixel phones.

As always, you can repeatedly tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) to start the download. To speed things up, open the Connectivity menu and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: