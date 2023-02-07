OnePlus has adopted Google TV with the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

As Google TV continues to take over for Android TV, OnePlus has now adopted the latest experience on its brand new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

Launched alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Pad this morning, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. The brand’s latest flagship television is exclusive to India, just like the rest of the lineup, but comes with a few key enhancements.

The 65-inch, QLED TV arrives with a price of Rs 99,999. It’s upgraded in size versus OnePlus’ last flagship TV, 2019’s Q1, which was a 55-inch model. Its new display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and hits 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, beating out many competing options. The integrated soundbar is also upgraded with 70W 2.1 output and a 30W subwoofer integrated into the back of the television. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek chip paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

But the real news here is that OnePlus is switching over to Google TV.

After using Android TV on its past TVs, this latest model makes the switch to Google TV. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given many other brands have been making the same move over the past couple of years. Hisense comes to mind, for instance.

Along with adopting the Google TV experience, this new TV is also running atop Android 11 out of the box, an upgrade from Android 9 which was in place on prior releases.

There’s no firm release date just yet on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

