Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 all-time lows from $229, official bands $30, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models from $229. That’s alongside a well-timed discount on the companion official Two-Tone Watch 5 bands at $30. Plus, the 9to5-favorite Anker PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is down to $110 right now, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles return to all-time lows from $229

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models on sale for one of the first times with $51 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $259 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Thanks to those $51 in savings, you’re looking at a return to the all-time lows for only the second time. This is $1 under our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen since back over Black Friday. The 40mm style is also on sale at $229, down from $280 and matching the all-time low at $51 off, too. In either case, several styles are available for each of the wearables.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Save on official Galaxy Watch 5 bands from $30

If you’re looking to mix up the look of either wearable, grabbing an extra band is a great idea to adjust the style to your wardrobe. Amazon is also right now marking down some official Samsung straps, with both styles of its Two-Tone Sport Band landing at under $30 courtesy of the retailer. Both the Navy and Brick Red colorways are now discounted from the usual $40 going rate for the first times and landing at new all-time lows with 25% in savings attached.

Each of these bands are designed in house by Amazon and sport contrasting color designs that pair either red or blue looks with a darker edge for a little more flair than the straps included in the box. There’s the same premium fluoroelastomer material used, which helps your wrist breath while your Galaxy Watch 5 tags along on runs and workouts.

Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is a 9to5 favorite

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $110. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $40 in savings as well as the second-best discount to date. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best in nearly two months since back during the start of the holiday shopping season.

Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers, too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M2 Pro MacBooks, as well as Android smartphones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info

