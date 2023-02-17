Fitbit app removing Challenges & Adventures next month

The Fitbit app is set to lose Challenges & Adventures and support for Open Groups on March 27 as the integration with Google continues. Those “legacy” features are said to have limited use and no updates in quite some time.

“Challenges & Adventures” are found in Fitbit’s Discover tab and encompass four sets of social activities that users can participate in:

Challenges : Find the extra encouragement to move more by competing with friends and family.

: Find the extra encouragement to move more by competing with friends and family. Virtual Premium Challenges : It’s even easier to play! For a limited time, earn bonus active minutes and Active Zone Minutes during challenges.

: It’s even easier to play! For a limited time, earn bonus active minutes and Active Zone Minutes during challenges. Adventure Races : Virtually race against your friends along real life locations.

: Virtually race against your friends along real life locations. Solo Adventures: Virtually explore real life locations.

When Fitbit Adventures were announced in 2017, they were pitched as a way to “get more daily activity by virtually exploring scenic and iconic destinations” in California’s Yosemite National Park. Fitbit mapped your daily steps to landmarks along the Pohono Trail, Valley Loop, and Vernal Falls.

Once you virtually arrive by meeting a certain step count, you’d see “exquisite photos.” You can “dynamically adjust when you rotate your phone—allowing you to enjoy the moment as if you were really there!”

Along each route, you will uncover more photos and collect fun facts, as well as health and fitness tips, and mini challenges.

In removing Adventures, which never added new locations, earned trophies will no longer be available. You can download data from fitbit.com/settings/data/export before March 27. As an alternative, Fitbit points to the Friends leaderboard and Community Feed.

The Fitbit app is also losing support for Open Groups, but you can still create private closed groups with friends.

These removals comes as Fitbit is getting ready to add Google Account support this year to support new features.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: