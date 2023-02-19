9to5Google Weekender: Galaxy S23 Ultra review and other top stories

This week Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series and we published our full review. In other news, Android Auto continued its redesign rollout, YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki stepped down, and more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is here – Is it worth it?

As of this week, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially launched, and our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now live. Within, we dive into the performance, hardware, camera, and software of Samsung’s latest flagship, which is a bigger change from its predecessor than most people might think.

The standout of the device was easily its battery life, which is truly incredible. In our testing over the past two weeks, the phone bordered on “unkillable,” making it through a full day of use with up to half of the battery left. It’s been among the best battery life from any phone we’ve tested in the past couple of years. Another great aspect of the device is its performance, which is very quick throughout the core software, apps, and photo processing. The fact that Snapdragon chips are being used globally this time around is also a big perk for international buyers.

The Achilles’ heel of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though, is its camera. The 200MP main camera is capable of some truly stunning photography, and videos shot in 4K are impressive. That main camera is also backed up by three other sensors, including two telephoto cameras, which produce crisp shots that no other phone sold in the US market can match. Where the system falls short is with shutter lag on the main camera, which struggles with images of people and pets, and especially images of children.

Sold at a starting price of $1,199, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is very much one of the best phones you can buy today, but it requires you to weigh out the pros and cons. If you can learn to love the inconsistent camera, it’s a winner in our book.

What’s coming up this week? For the week of February 20, there won’t be a whole lot going on. With Samsung and Oppo having already taken the wraps off of their first launches this year, all eyes will be on MWC 2023, which starts on February 27. Honor, for instance, will be launching its Magic Vs foldable globally on that date.

