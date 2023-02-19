9to5Google Weekender: Galaxy S23 Ultra review and other top stories

This week Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series and we published our full review. In other news, Android Auto continued its redesign rollout, YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki stepped down, and more.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is here – Is it worth it?
As of this week, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has officially launched, and our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now live. Within, we dive into the performance, hardware, camera, and software of Samsung’s latest flagship, which is a bigger change from its predecessor than most people might think.
The standout of the device was easily its battery life, which is truly incredible. In our testing over the past two weeks, the phone bordered on “unkillable,” making it through a full day of use with up to half of the battery left. It’s been among the best battery life from any phone we’ve tested in the past couple of years. Another great aspect of the device is its performance, which is very quick throughout the core software, apps, and photo processing. The fact that Snapdragon chips are being used globally this time around is also a big perk for international buyers.
The Achilles’ heel of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though, is its camera. The 200MP main camera is capable of some truly stunning photography, and videos shot in 4K are impressive. That main camera is also backed up by three other sensors, including two telephoto cameras, which produce crisp shots that no other phone sold in the US market can match. Where the system falls short is with shutter lag on the main camera, which struggles with images of people and pets, and especially images of children.
Sold at a starting price of $1,199, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is very much one of the best phones you can buy today, but it requires you to weigh out the pros and cons. If you can learn to love the inconsistent camera, it’s a winner in our book.
- The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP is let down by shutter lag that Samsung needs to fix
- Launch discounts for the Galaxy S23 series have arrived
This Week’s Top Stories
Android Auto’s redesign continues its rollout
After being announced in early January, Google is continuing the rollout of “Coolwalk,” the dashboard redesign of Android Auto. One month in, the update still isn’t widely available, but it’s trickling out to more and more users. Google is also working on improvements to the redesign, such as reviving integrated weather support.
In related news, the popular AAWireless adapter for adding wireless Android Auto to your car is finally back in stock at Amazon.
Gboard upgrades the toolbar
In an update rolling out this week, Google has upgraded the toolbar for its Gboard keyboard on Android. The update allows users to better take advantage of tools available on Gboard, as well as customize those tools to best suit their needs.
Samsung is rolling out its latest major update
The software launched on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, One UI 5.1, is rolling out widely to older Samsung devices. The update is available to Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 series devices, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Fold 3, and Flip 3. The update delivers several new features, as we reported this week. Updates were also launched for Samsung smartwatches this week to both fix bugs and deliver support for period tracking on the Galaxy Watch 5.
YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki steps down
After nine years at the helm, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has stepped down. Wojcicki has been an employee at Google for 25 years now and was the company’s 16th employee ever. Wojcicki said she is stepping down to focus on “family, health and personal projects.” Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will take over as the “new head of YouTube.”
Oppo Find N2 Flip goes official
After its sibling launched in China late last year, Oppo has officially debuted the Find N2 Flip globally. The device goes up against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and, based on our first impressions, it’s going to be a killer option.
More top stories:
- Review: Razer Edge Review
- Explained: ‘Fixed on Pixel’ – How ‘Unblur’ actually works and what Pixel phones can use it
- First: Android 13 should be coming soon to Chromebooks, bringing Material You
- Coming Soon: Pixel Buds Pro update readies Spatial Audio settings with head tracking demo
- Confirmed: Fitbit 3rd-party development is for watch faces, not apps, on Sense 2 and Versa 4
- Insight: Google Contacts preps new widget to pin favorites to your homescreen [Gallery]
- Update: YouTube Kids is coming to main YouTube app on game consoles, smart TVs, Roku
- Deal: The Galaxy Watch 5 is down to $230 new
What’s coming up this week?
For the week of February 20, there won’t be a whole lot going on. With Samsung and Oppo having already taken the wraps off of their first launches this year, all eyes will be on MWC 2023, which starts on February 27. Honor, for instance, will be launching its Magic Vs foldable globally on that date.
