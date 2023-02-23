Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23+ falls to new low at $160 off, OnePlus 10T hits $500, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ at $860. Then keeping the savings going for Thursday, those not sold on the newer OnePlus 11 can score the best price yet on the OnePlus 10T 5G at $500. Not to mention, these Assistant-enabled Govee smart bulbs at $7 each. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy S23+ falls to new all-time low

After officially launching just last week, Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23+. Dropping the entry-level 256GB capacity down to $860, you’re looking at $140 in savings from the usual $1,000 going rate. While we saw some pre-order promotions live at the start of February, this is the first chance to save some cash at a new all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23+ arrives at the middle of the road between the flagship S23 Ultra and the baseline model. Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Not sold on OnePlus 11? All-time low lands on OnePlus 10T 5G

The new OnePlus 11 just hit the scene earlier in the month, but you might not be sold on its more modest take on the flagship handset. That’s where the OnePlus 10T comes into play, offer many of the same features for less thanks to an Amazon price cut going live today. Dropping the unlocked 128GB smartphone down to $500 in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colorways, this discounted from the usual $650 going rate. This $150 price cut today is matching the all-time low set only once before

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Score some Assistant-enabled light bulbs at $7 each

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on smart lighting today. First up, you can now grab its 4-pack of Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulbs for $29. Regularly $40 and sometimes even more than that, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also about $5 under the previous deal price and the lowest we have tracked since the holidays last year on a comparable set of bulbs from the brand.

You’re looking at four Google Assistant and Alexa-compatible smart bulbs that you can easily add to your growing smart home (no hub required here). They support dimmable brightness, millions of different colors as well as soft white options, music sync settings, schedules, timers, and more, all controlled via the companion app and your voice.

