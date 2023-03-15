Samsung Galaxy A54 hits the US in April for $450 with five years of updates

The most popular Android phones in the world are often from Samsung’s Galaxy A-Series, and today the company is announcing the Galaxy A54 for the US market with a reasonable price and updates for years to come.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 will arrive in the US as the company’s only high-end mid-range phone this year, with the Galaxy A34 that launched internationally earlier today skipping the States. There’s also been no word on a Galaxy A74, with rumors saying it won’t be released at all.

When it launches on April 6, the Galaxy A54 will continue on the legacy that Samsung’s A50-series has built over the past few years, offering many high-end features at a much lower cost.

For $449, the phone delivers a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz. That’s backed up by an octa-core chip (undisclosed) with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone also retains a microSD card, but has no 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a 5,000 mAh battery to power the show with USB-C charging.

The camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

As far as the software is concerned, the Galaxy A54 will ship with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. The phone will be eligible for four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates, though the latter tends to slow down during the last year or two.

When it debuts, the Galaxy A54 will be available in “Awesome Graphite” and “Awesome Violet” color options. Sales will be open at Samsung.com, AT&T, T-Mobile, USCellular, Verizon, and other major retailers such as Amazon.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: