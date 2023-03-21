Microsoft is bringing Image Creator to the new Bing to generate images from text prompts

With the success of Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing, the company is integrating a secondary tool called the Bing Image Creator powered by the DALL-E model.

Bing’s new setup is simultaneously scary and impressive, as the service is purely AI-based. The new search engine setup is powered by Microsoft’s “next-generation OpenAI language model.” According to the company, this new model is more powerful than ChatGPT and has been tailored specifically for search, as is Bing’s main purpose.

The new model is expansive and offers answers generated by some incredible processing that might be a little overwhelming to think about. To add to that, Microsoft is now integrating another existing service known as Bing Image Creator. The image creator is powered by the DALL-E model we’re familiar with by OpenAI. This model makes for some incredible artwork that could be mistaken for museum pieces, all generated by the proverbial fingers of AI.

Now, Bing’s chat function will house the ability for users to ask for images through text prompts. Microsoft notes that the function will initially only work in “Creative” mode, which is chosen before the chat beings. With that, some incredible images can be generated from the search engine in a theoretically endless capacity.

By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination.

The Image Creator will still be available as a stand-alone website and is open to users prior to the full integration of the two features. Additionally, Microsoft is bringing the Image Creator to Microsoft Edge’s sidebar for even easier access.

Microsoft has noted that the integration of Bing Image Creator and Bing’s new search engine will roll out to users starting today in Microsoft Edge. On our end, we’ve yet to see the new image creation feature in Bing chat, unfortunately.

