Google Docs rolling out more customizable table of contents

Abner Li

- Mar. 21st 2023 4:45 pm PT

Apps & Updates
Google Drive Docs Material You
0 Comments

Following its big Material You redesign, Google Docs is adding more customization options for tables of contents, as well as better formatting options for all other tables.

You now get a third default style (Plain text, Dotted, and Links) with the ability to turn on/off page numbers, especially useful if you’re keeping the document online, as well as:

  • Toggle tab leader styling (adds lines between a heading and the page number): Three options
  • Include and indent headings based on levels: Heading Levels

These new preferences can be accessed through the “Table of contents” sidebar. When you create/select a table of contents, tap the overflow menu button next to refresh for “More options.” 

Google Docs table of contents

Google is also “reorganizing the options included in the table properties sidebar.”

Upon adding or editing a table, you will notice a new “Table” section with alignment preferences and a new “Cell” section with clearer cell-specific formatting options within the table properties sidebar.

The expanded options for tables of contents and formatting are rolling out over the coming weeks for all Google Docs users:

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers
  • Available to users with personal Google Accounts

More on Google Docs:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Docs

Google Docs
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com