Google Docs rolling out more customizable table of contents

Following its big Material You redesign, Google Docs is adding more customization options for tables of contents, as well as better formatting options for all other tables.

You now get a third default style (Plain text, Dotted, and Links) with the ability to turn on/off page numbers, especially useful if you’re keeping the document online, as well as:

Toggle tab leader styling (adds lines between a heading and the page number): Three options

Include and indent headings based on levels: Heading Levels

These new preferences can be accessed through the “Table of contents” sidebar. When you create/select a table of contents, tap the overflow menu button next to refresh for “More options.”

Google is also “reorganizing the options included in the table properties sidebar.”

Upon adding or editing a table, you will notice a new “Table” section with alignment preferences and a new “Cell” section with clearer cell-specific formatting options within the table properties sidebar.

The expanded options for tables of contents and formatting are rolling out over the coming weeks for all Google Docs users:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

