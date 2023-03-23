Galaxy M54 quietly launches in selected regions w/ 108MP camera, 6,000mAh battery, more

After launching the recent Galaxy A34 and A54 series, Samsung has dropped another mid-ranger as the Galaxy M54 is now available in selected global regions.

With no fanfare, Samsung has listed the arrival of Galaxy M54, which incorporates a little bit of the A54 but some improvements of its own to make it a worthy M-series addition. Measuring in at 6.7 inches, the device comes with an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with a central punch-hole notch. This is quite a bit larger than the 6.4-inch Galaxy A54 screen but should offer a similar experience.

Even the internals of the Galaxy M54 are similar to the A54 with the Exynos 1380 processor utilized alongside either 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. That can be expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card here too. You do get access to a larger 6,000mAh internal cell that can be topped up via 25W charge speeds.

The biggest potential upgrade over the Galaxy A54 in particular is the usage of a 108-megapixel main camera sensor. It includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro lens. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is included at the front.

Samsung is shipping the Galaxy M54 with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Software support is solid here too with four full operating system upgrades promised and five years of security patches included. Elsewhere, the M54 includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. There is no headphone jack included here, meaning you’ll need an adapter for wired audio. What’s also interesting is that the original listing does not mention biometric security, so it’s not clear if an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint is used here.

Sadly, there is no word on pricing for this mid-ranger at this stage. Samsung’s Middle East storefront has not yet listed the asking price. We’d wager it’ll be under that $500 mark given the package on offer, but we’ll have to wait to find out the pricing and whether the Galaxy M54 will come to more regions soon.

