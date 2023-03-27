Fitbit cuts off older iPhones by raising minimum required iOS version

If you’ve been using a Fitbit device with an older iPhone, you might be in need of an upgrade, as the fitness tracking suite now requires at least iOS 15.

In a quiet update to a support page in the past week or two, Fitbit has raised its minimum requirements for iOS devices. The app (and in turn the fitness trackers) now requires iOS 15 or higher in order to function. As recently as early March, Fitbit required iOS 14 or higher.

There’s been no change to the minimum required Android version. Fitbit currently requires Android 9.0 or higher, which is actually lessened from the Android 10 requirement that was in place for much of 2022.

Fitbit App Compatibility Requirements. The Fitbit app is compatible with most popular phones and tablets. To set up and use your Fitbit products and services, you must install the Fitbit app on a compatible device running one of the following operating systems: Apple iOS 15 and higher

Android 9 or higher

This higher iOS version requirement for Fitbit won’t have a major impact, though. iOS 15 is currently supported on all iPhones and iPads since the iPhone 6s. That’s every device released since 2015. iOS 14 and older are currently estimated to make up a mere 4% or less of active iPhones.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: