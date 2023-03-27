Google Home 2.66 tweaks Wifi overview page

The latest version of the Google Home app (2.66) is rolling out as a smaller update with a pair of visual tweaks for the Preview redesign.

Earlier this month, some people started seeing the ability to reorder their favorite devices grid. This overdue capability might be rolling out soon as Google Home 2.66 renames the “Add” button to “Edit” for all users, even if they don’t yet have the “Reorder” button. As part of this, the actual page switches from a two-wide grid to a list.

Meanwhile, on the Wifi page, Google Home previously displayed a row of tiles showing your network, number of points, and connected devices. The third tile also showed network download and upload rates, but the latter stat was often cut off.

Version 2.65

Version 2.66 switches the entire page to a list so that download/upload is fully visible on both Android and iOS.

Google Home 2.66 is rolling out via the Play Store.

Version 2.66

