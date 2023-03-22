OnePlus 11 is getting a mysterious new color variant where every phone is unique

The OnePlus 11 came in the same two colors as its predecessor, but it seems there is another interesting option on the horizon.

As teased on Weibo (via Android Authority), OnePlus is preparing a new variant of the OnePlus 11 with a color and material where every phone sold will be a little bit different. The translated post says that the special OnePlus 11 color uses “unprecedented materials and craftsmanship.” The president of OnePlus China, Li Jie, further teased:

Everyone is unique. Is it possible that each phone can also look unique?

The teaser image below puts the OnePlus 11 on top of the planet Jupiter, with the planet’s pattern making up the back of the phone.

In further images of the phone, shared by SnoopyTech, we get a better look at the design, with a gold frame and the almost wood-grain-looking pattern on the back. It certainly is a unique look, and the two variants pictured are indeed quite different from one another. It’s not clear what material OnePlus is going for here, but one possibility is marble.

It’s not clear when this new variant might come to market.

