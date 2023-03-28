Deals: Google Pixel 6 Pro lands at $470 low, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $599, more

All of today’s best deals are now rolling in, with Google Pixel 6 Pro delivering more affordable flagship features at a $470 low. There’s also a rare price cut on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2, with a 2-in-1 4K screen in tow at $599, not to mention the best value yet on DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 6 Pro delivers more affordable flagship features at $470 low

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones. Our favorite amongst this most recent assortment of price cuts puts the Google Pixel 6 Pro in the spotlight at $470. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. This is a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mention and totals up to $429 in overall savings.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs too. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back, and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight into how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a 2-in-1 design with 4K screen

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $599 shipped in the Mercury Grey style. Normally fetching $730, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $131 off. This is the best we’ve seen since last year when it landed at $549 right after the Black Friday shopping season. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form factor and a tablet for doing everything, from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. Then there’s 128GB of SSD storage to go alongside 8GB of onboard RAM. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

DJI’s OM 5 Android gimbal is an even better value at $130

Just after seeing DJI reveal its new FPV Googles and RC Motion 2 accessories this morning, Amazon is now offering a chance to bring some of the brand’s signature shooting technology to your smartphone. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer may not be an all-new release from the company, but now it arrives as an even better value, thanks to an Amazon discount to $130. Normally fetching $159, this is the first chance to save since Osmo Mobile SE hit the scene last month. It’s matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save in well over a month.

DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech. Its three-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots – that’s on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. One of the more unique things about this model, though, is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade compared to the likes of the new Osmo Mobile SE. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

