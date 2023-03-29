 Skip to main content

Microsoft is bringing more ads to the new Bing

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 29 2023 - 6:53 pm PT
0 Comments
microsoft bing

With its AI reinvention, Microsoft’s Bing has reached new heights in popularity and users. Now Microsoft is preparing to try to drive more traffic to publishers, as well as further monetize the product with more ads.

The “new Bing” powered by GPT-4 has a cleaner interface compared to traditional search and one that’s mostly free of the advertising we’re used to seeing alongside search results.

Advertisements have been a part of the experience pretty much since the beginning as many users have noticed, but Microsoft is now further embedding ads within Bing chat responses.

As highlighted by Debarghya Das on Twitter, Microsoft is now embedding actual ad links into Bing’s chatbot responses. This appears in the form of the word “ad” as a hyperlink in the citations of the responses. In the example below, it appears in a response about cars alongside actual cited information.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like these ad links are appearing all that often or consistently, but it’s interesting to see Microsoft experimenting with this sort of thing.

At the same time, Microsoft today also published a blog post detailing its efforts to drive more traffic to publishers, where the Bing chatbot pulls its information from in the first place. The company explains that it is working on ways to drive more traffic, including a new feature (pictured below) that shows more information about a link or citation when hovering over the link. Microsoft says that early preview tests of these efforts are “driving more traffic from all types of users.”

More on Bing:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Bing

Bing
ChatGPT

ChatGPT
OpenAI

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.