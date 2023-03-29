Pixel Watch at Best Buy, already down to $299, now includes Google One and YouTube Premium

Following its debut last Fall, Google has had a handful of deals and promos with the Pixel Watch, but this latest round at Best Buy might be one of the best overall offers to date.

As we (and 9to5Toys) covered last week, Google is currently offering the Pixel Watch starting at $299 alongside discounts on several of its other products. That’s already $50 down from its usual price tag and the lowest price that’s been offered to date. The LTE model is also discounted to $349, down from $399.

But alongside that discount, Best Buy is further sweetening the pot with another Pixel Watch promo.

Available now, Best Buy is offering three months of both Google One and YouTube Premium with the purchase of a Pixel Watch. For Google One, you’ll get 100GB of storage with the promotion, and with YouTube Premium, you’ll get the same perks as a paid subscriber – no ads, background play, downloads, and access to ad-free YouTube Music.

Of course, there is one catch. This only applies to new subscribers. But still, for those who are eligible, this is a sweet addition to an already-discounted wearable. Google One’s 100GB tier usually costs $2/month, while YouTube Premium starts at $12/month, making this worth $42.

Plus, as usual, you’ll get six months of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of a Pixel Watch.

It’s not clear how long this offer will be available, but the $299 discount ends on April 2.

More on Pixel Watch: