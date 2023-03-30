 Skip to main content

Google Drive rolling out persistent search filters on the web

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 30 2023 - 5:30 pm PT
0 Comments

With the Material You redesign rolled out, Google Drive is now adding search chips that let you filter by file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

Below the file path, you’ll soon see three filters:

  • File type: Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos & images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, Archives (.zip)
  • People 
  • Last modified

This functionality was previously offered in Google Drive search, but it’s now available “throughout Drive.” Google hopes this will help “you narrow down and find relevant files faster in any view.” 

Google’s goal with the Material You web redesign is to “help you complete your most frequent tasks more quickly.” This joins the ability to hover over a file (in list view) to reveal shortcuts for quickly sharing, downloading, renaming, and favoriting. In our experience, this only appears on wide screens. There’s also a multi-select toolbar to take bulk actions. 

  • Google Drive search filters
  • Google Drive search filters
  • Google Drive search filters

These Google Drive search filters are rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks for: 

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers 
  • Available to users with personal Google Accounts 

More on Google Drive:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Google Workspace

Google Workspace

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com