Google Drive rolling out persistent search filters on the web

With the Material You redesign rolled out, Google Drive is now adding search chips that let you filter by file type, owner, and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

Below the file path, you’ll soon see three filters:

File type : Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos & images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, Archives (.zip)

: Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos & images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, Archives (.zip) People

Last modified

This functionality was previously offered in Google Drive search, but it’s now available “throughout Drive.” Google hopes this will help “you narrow down and find relevant files faster in any view.”

Google’s goal with the Material You web redesign is to “help you complete your most frequent tasks more quickly.” This joins the ability to hover over a file (in list view) to reveal shortcuts for quickly sharing, downloading, renaming, and favoriting. In our experience, this only appears on wide screens. There’s also a multi-select toolbar to take bulk actions.

These Google Drive search filters are rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks for:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

