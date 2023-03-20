Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch outer display while Fold 5 won’t change, latest rumors say

Samsung’s next generation of foldables will be the first as the company faces some much-needed competition, and it seems they’ll benefit from a host of upgrades. In a new set of rumors, we’re hearing more about the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s bigger cover display, as well as what will and won’t change on Fold 5.

Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung leaker, recently rounded up a few ongoing tidbits about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to offer some updates and clarification. In the tweet, Ice firstly reiterates that both devices will adopt Samsung’s new “droplet” hinge design. As we’ve been hearing for a few months now, this updated design puts less stress on the folded display, which leads to a less visible and noticeable crease, and is more in line with what companies such as Oppo have been doing. Both phones also apparently get IPX8 water resistance.

Further, we get a few more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and specifically its outer display.

According to Ice, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display, which is up from 1.9-inches on the Flip 4, and even bigger than the 3.26-inch display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. That’s right in line with previous rumors, but Ice further adds that the display will be “almost square” and will take up most of the space on the outside of the phone. Apparently, Flip 5 will also have slimmer bezels on the inner display.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Ice says that, despite some rumblings, the outer hardware won’t change much besides the new hinge. The outer screen is still 6.2-inches in size and the thickness is only 0.2mm thinner at the smallest point. However, the phone will probably feel much thinner, as the new hinge makes that 13mm~ thickness the same across the whole device.

Finally, it’s also mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will have a “new touch screen technology” and utilize the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip as found in the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of foldables over the Summer.

