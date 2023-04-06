Magisk v26.0 arrives w/ Android 14 support prep, removes Android Lollipop compatibility

Magisk v26.0 has now been released with a number of tweaks to ensure that those wanting root access will have compatibility with their devices and preps support for the upcoming Android 14 update.

Although not an essential tool for rooted Android phones, Magisk is easily one of the most popular tools for many enthusiasts. Magisk v26.0 was announced by John Wu via Twitter alongside a changelog for this latest update. Of the most notable new functions, the groundwork has been laid for the upcoming Android 14 update – which is due in the not-too-distant future.

Sadly, while this is welcome, it has come at a cost as Android Lollipop is no longer supported with Magisk v26.0. The reasoning is pretty sound, as this was not working all too well prior to this update and none of the active developers of Magisk own hardware that runs Lollipop. Those of you with the recent Galaxy S23 series will now be able to run Magisk here too, but many of the updates help refine the Zygisk experience. You can check out the full changelog below:

[General] Bump minimum supported Android version to Android 6.0

[General] New magic mount backend. It supports loading modules into system with overlayfs files injected

files injected [Zygisk] Release new API version 4

[Zygisk] Prevent crashing daemon in error

[Zygisk] Rewrite zygote code injection with new loader library approach

[Zygisk] Rewrite code unloading implementation

[MagiskBoot] Support amonet microloader devices

[MagiskBoot] Always use lz4_legacy compression on v4 boot images. This fixes boot image patching issues on Android U preview.

[MagiskInit] Support replacing existing *.rc files in overlay.d

[MagiskInit] Rewrite sepolicy.rules mounting and loading implementation

[App] Make stub patching 100% offline

[App] Support patching init_boot.img for Samsung ODIN firmware

for Samsung ODIN firmware [MagiskPolicy] Fix minor bug in command line argument parsing

[MagiskPolicy] Update rules to support Android U

You can download Magisk v26.0 and see full detail over on the official GitHub project page. This includes the APK files and more.

