Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G is the newest arrival in the company’s budget lineup

Motorola has been lighting up in the news cycle with leaks and rumors on what’s next for the long-standing device manufacturer. Among those rumors is one fact – the Moto Power 5G is the company’s latest budget device with internals that don’t entirely suggest so.

Announced days after the Edge 30 Fusion, the Moto G Power 5G is a mid-tier device that is built on Android 13 out of the box and made to expand on what the Moto G Power of 2020 offered.

With a Mediatek Dimensity 930, the new G Power is ready for almost any 5G you can throw at it. The Dimensity 930 is a powerful SoC and hits 2.2GHZ with an octa-core CPU tagging along, fined-tuned for 5G networks and up to two SIMs – a nano and an eSIM.

To back that up, the company decided to go with a 5,000mAh battery for “more than a full day on a single charge.” That battery will be able to handle up to 15W, though Motorola includes a 10W charger.

Beyond that, the Moto G Power houses 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Even for mid-tier, that RAM count seems low these days, though it might be a perfect pair with the Mediatek chip inside.

The device itself is a fair size, with a large 6.5-inch display that packs an LCD panel at what looks like a static 120 Hz. The Moto G Power can get up to Full FHD+ (2400 x 1080). Behind the panel lies an array of two lenses. The rear primary comes in at 50 MP, while the macro lens hits 2 MP. On the front, Motorola equipped a punch-hole camera at 16 MP.

One characteristic some may be happy to see is the inclusion of a 3.5 mm headphone port. For those who can’t seem to break away from wired headphones, that’s some welcome news.

While there’s nothing inherently exciting about the Moto G Power 5G, everything on paper seems to suggest a solid phone. Coming in at a familiar $299.99, the Moto G Power 5G will be available in the U.S. on April 13, with Canada to follow in the “coming months.”