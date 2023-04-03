 Skip to main content

Motorola ‘Razr+’ foldable to have faster charging than Galaxy Z Flip 4, but a smaller battery

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 3 2023 - 7:46 am PT
According to a regulatory listing, Motorola’s 2023 Razr foldable will have speedy charging that well outpaces Samsung’s current offerings.

The “Motorola Razr+” recently passed through 3C, a regulatory authority in China (via MySmartPrice), as well as through the FCC. While neither leak offered a new look at the foldable, they both confirmed new details.

In the case of the FCC leak, the “Motorola Razr+” was found to be packing a dual battery system. This puts one battery in part of the device, with another, smaller battery in another part of the device. In this case, there’s a 2,850 mAh battery paired with a 790 mAh. Together, that measures 3,640 mAh, a boost of 140 mAh from the previous Razr. That’s slightly smaller than the 3,700 mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but not by enough to make a major impact.

Beyond that, the 3C listing mentions support for 33W charging for the “Motorola Razr+.” That’s not even close to the fastest charging out on the market today, but it’s much faster than what Samsung offers on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That device is limited to 25W, which was even new to that device. Prior Samsung Flip models were limited to a mere 15W.

The “Motorola Razr+” leaked earlier this month with a unique outer display design that effectively turns the entire cover into a screen, right down to wrapping around the camera modules. A specific release date is not entirely clear, but expected to be in June.

