Xiaomi 13 Ultra set for global launch in April

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is set to launch in late April in global markets after the Chinese manufacturer and camera partner Leica confirmed it is coming soon.

One of the biggest problems that some of the best smartphones have is a lack of wide or global availability. While Xiaomi is not always the main culprit, you may remember that the 12S Ultra was sadly missing in many markets. The impressive Xiaomi 13 Pro has been released in more regions, but it looks like the 13 Ultra will get the same global launch too.

Initially announced by Leica, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will continue the “strategic cooperation” that has been in place since late 2022 between Xiaomi and the camera giant. Leica teased some substantial camera improvements mentioning “far-reaching significance.” This could hint that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch with improved zoom capabilities.

Marking another milestone for the strategic cooperation between Xiaomi and @leica_camera, and the mobile photography world.



Debuting this April, #Xiaomi13Ultra will be available in global markets in the coming months. https://t.co/ljTyEmFbGK — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 6, 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro includes a 1-inch camera sensor that is truly impressive. Within the Xiaomi 13 series, the Ultra is set to be the top-tier smartphone in the lineup. With that in mind, we are expecting some hardware changes to help differentiate between the models. Often the “Ultra” tag means the experimental functions and outlandish features. We’re hoping that Xiaomi can continue this tradition with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch.

It seems that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be revealed during the Xiaomi “Open Day” in China on April 9. We could learn just what other markets will have the opportunity to buy the handset during this event. That said, it’s not clear as Chinese OEMs often hold internal launches, then months later host a global event. What we can expect is an out-and-out flagship that will compete directly with the best in the business.

